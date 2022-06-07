MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 79-year-old man was shot in Westwood early Tuesday.

Police say they responded to the shooting in Westwood Park on 810 Western Park Drive where they located one man injured.

The male victim was take to Regional One in critical condition.

Family members said the 79-year-old victim was exercising along the walking trail.

Neighbors living nearby told WREG they heard several gunshots overnight.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-529-CASH.