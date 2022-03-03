MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three children were hurt, one of them critically, in a shooting Thursday afternoon at the Whitehaven branch library on Millbranch.

Fire department officials said two boys, age 11, had been taken to Le Bonheur with gunshot wounds around 3:30.

Police later confirmed that there were three victims. Two of them are stable, police said at 4:30.

Police said the shooting happened during a fight between peers. They said a suspect was known but not in custody.

