MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating an overnight shooting near the airport area.

Shots were fired at an apartment complex on Hillview Drive. A man who lives in the complex told WREG that two men were shot but police have not confirmed that information.

The resident, Jacob Wilder, says he saw four men get out of a Brown Nissan and started shooting.

“Me and my sister was outside and all of a sudden a car pulled up and these four [people] got out of the car and started shooting at our apartment door and window,” Wilder said.

Wilder says he saw one person being detained but police have not confirmed any arrests.

We will update this page once the police provide more information.