MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in police custody after a shooting early Monday at a McDonald’s in Orange Mound.

Police responded at 2 a.m. to the restaurant at 1472 S. Trezevant near Lamar and Airways.

They found one female victim dead on the scene. A male suspect has been detained.

The restaurant was roped off with crime scene tape and surrounded by police vehicles Monday morning. A forensics vehicle was on the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.