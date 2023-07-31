MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Parents said it was a chilling afternoon when they learned of an active shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis. But we learned there are measures in place for this exact type of emergency that perhaps prevented the situation from becoming much worse.

“Ever since the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting in 2018, the US Jewish community is on high alert and we always watch the news for things like this,” said Gila Golder.

Gila and Rob Golder have one son who attends the Margolin Hebrew Academy and another scheduled to be here this school year, which is why Monday’s news of a possible active shooter on the school property was especially shocking.

“In general, the campus is secured. We have a very good security setup. For the Jewish community, it’s a coordinated, regional security team that has grant funding, so it’s not just this school but all the synagogues, all the local Jewish schools, the community center,” Gila said.

WREG spoke with Amanda Braswell with Secure Community Network, an organization that oversees safety and security in the Jewish community all across the country. She said she believes the school executed its safety protocols perfectly.

According to SCN, Jews are the target of 60 percent of religiously motivated crimes, but it’s unclear what the motive was here.

The SCN worked with MPD to identify and track down the suspect. SCN’s National Director and CEO Michael Masters said incidents like this show the importance of preparation.

“We will not choose the time and place of the next incident, but we can choose our preparation, and have strong response protocols in place. Today’s events in Memphis are a clear indicator of why this is important and how it can save lives,” Masters said.

According to Congressman Steve Cohen, the crime was committed by a Jewish man and former student at the Margolin Hebrew Academy. He said in a statement, “We have recently learned that the shooter at the Margolin Hebrew Academy was himself Jewish and a former student at the school. I am pleased the academy had effective security and that the police acted quickly to protect students.”

MPD has not yet confirmed the suspect’s identity.

“It’s just a sobering reminder that it can happen anywhere, it can happen to anyone,” Gila said.

The investigation is ongoing and WREG is continuing to follow the details as they unfold.