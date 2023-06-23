OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — One man was hospitalized and another placed in custody after a shooting outside an Olive Branch warehouse Friday morning, city officials said.

Olive Branch Police responded at 9 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot outside a Ryder warehouse on Progress Way. The victim drove himself to a hospital.

Police said the scene was secured.

A spokesperson for Ryder said in a statement that the two people involved are not Ryder employees, but work for a temporary staffing agency at the location.

“As there is no longer an active threat, Ryder has sent its employees home for the remainder of day. Normal operations resume on Monday,” the company spokesperson said.