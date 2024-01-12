MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured following a shooting in Raleigh on Friday, according to Memphis Police.

At 2:53 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5000 block of Yale Road regarding a shooting. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says there were two male suspects. One was wearing all black and the other was wearing all burgundy. The suspects left the scene in a green four-door pickup truck.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.