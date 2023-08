MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A juvenile is injured following a shooting in Downtown Memphis Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting occurred at Wagner Place and Union Avenue, near Riverside Drive, after 5 a.m. Evidence markers and crime scene tape can be seen on Wagner.

Officers found one male juvenile with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers also discovered a rifle on the train tracks.

This remains an ongoing investigation, MPD says.