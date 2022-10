MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was shot in Northeast Memphis early Wednesday, police say.

At 5:25 am, police responded to the shooting at the Citgo gas station located on the corner of Sycamore View and Shelby Oaks.

One person was found shot and was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No arrests have been made. Police say the suspect(s) got away in a grey sedan.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.