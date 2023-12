MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Highland Heights Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Summer Avenue near Pope Street a little before 7:30 a.m.

A man was found and pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD says there is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.