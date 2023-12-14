MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Whitehaven has left a man severely injured on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Officers say at 11:43 a.m. they responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Raines Road where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.