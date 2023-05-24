MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after being shot on I-240 Wednesday morning.
According to Memphis Police, they responded to a shooting at I-240 and Getwell a little after 5:15 a.m. Memphis Fire Department says one person was taken to Regional Medical Center.
The victim is in critical condition. There is no suspect information, police say.
MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.