MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting on I-240 and Mt. Moriah Road has sent two people to the hospital.

According to reports, the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. Officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Police have shut down the eastbound lanes of I-240.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.