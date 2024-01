MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was left critically injured and another man was detained after a shooting overnight in Whitehaven.

According to Memphis Police, at 12:40 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1000 block of Holmes Road. One man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was then taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Another man was detained on the scene.

Police say this is still an ongoing investigation.