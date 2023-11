MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were injured after a shooting on South Highland Street Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting at 11:55 a.m. where the two men were found shot.

They were both taken to the hospital for treatment in non-critical condition.

(Photo by: WREG’s Ryan Cleek) (Photo by: WREG’s Ryan Cleek)

MPD says the suspect is a six-foot-three-inch tall man, possibly wearing all-black clothing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.