MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead following a shooting in South Memphis Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Gaston Avenue after 12:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle and died at the hospital.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.