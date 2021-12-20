UPDATE: The victim died from his injuries three days later. Police are now treating the shooting as a homicide investigation.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting off Airways and Dwight Monday morning where they found a man in critical condition.



Police said that a man was transported to Regional One Hospital.



This location is not far from Makeda’s Cookies, where Rapper Young Dolph was murdered in November.



MPD has not provided suspect information at this time.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.