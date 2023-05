UPDATE: The male suspect has been detained.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A female is left in critical condition after being shot Friday near the airport area.

Memphis Police say around 6:41 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call by Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen on East Brooks Road where they found the female victim.

She was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The known male suspect left the scene.

He was wearing an orange shirt in a red Impala.