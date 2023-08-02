MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after a shooting in East Memphis on Wednesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, around 9:20 a.m., officers responded to the 80 block of North Yates Road regarding a shooting where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

(Photos by: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

Investigators say a man attempted to rob a landscaper working in the neighborhood. The robber demanded the landscaper’s wallet before shooting him. The landscaper shot back at the suspect.

The suspect then left the scene in a white Hyundai, investigators say.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.