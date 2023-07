MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot downtown on Sunday night.

Around 8:35 p.m., Memphis Police say they responded to a shooting at Lt. George West Lee Avenue and BB King Boulevard where a man was found shot.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no reported suspect information at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.