This vehicle on Shelby Drive was part of a police investigation Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say the occupants of two cars began shooting at each other in traffic on Shelby Drive, causing a crash Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to Shelby Drive and Swinnea Road at 2 p.m. for a shots fired call.

No injuries were reported, but there was property damage, police said.

Two people were detained.

Police are shutting down eastbound and westbound lanes of Shelby Drive between Boeingshire and Swinnea while they continue investigating. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

photos by Tyler Chow, WREG

Our cameras captured a damaged black sedan that was left stopped on the street, surrounded by police and rescue vehicles. Nearby in a grassy area, police had a man on the ground.