MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting led to a crash in South Memphis Monday.

Police say the crash happened in the 900 block of Rutgers.

The victim suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Regional One in critical condition. He did not survive his injuries.

Police say preliminary information indicates the suspect is known to the victim.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.