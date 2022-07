MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One person is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Monday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to a shooting on Whitehaven Lane after 4 p.m.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspects were three males in a 4-door hatchback.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.