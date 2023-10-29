MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Whitehaven early Sunday morning, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2000 block of Jamie Drive at 1:18 a.m.

Reports say a man with an apparent gunshot wound was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. He was later downgraded to critical condition, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.