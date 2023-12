MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday evening.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting at 6:48 p.m. in the 1700 block of Wilchester Lane inside the Summit Park Apartments.

The victim was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and transported to Regional One.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.