MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is in critical condition and another person is dead after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Thursday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of Gilleas Road after 7 p.m. Police say the victim already left the scene and was taken to Regional One from the 3200 block of South Third.

Police later said a second victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a man driving a maroon Chevy Suburban, according to police.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.