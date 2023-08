MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy is in critical condition after a shooting in Southwest Memphis on Monday.

According to Memphis Police, around 3:01 p.m., officers responded to the 300 Block of Jenson Road regarding a shooting where a boy was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

(Photo by: WREG’s Spencer Cheveallier)

The boy was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.