MEMPHIS, Tenn.. — Two men in critical condition were airlifted after a shooting in South Memphis on Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, at 12:12 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Methodist South where two male victims had arrived in their own vehicles.

The two victims were then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the shooting happened on Airways Boulevard.

There is no reported suspect information at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.