MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in South Memphis on Thursday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 10:10 a.m., officers say that they responded to a shooting at 1890 South Third Street where a male victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

The suspect was last seen eastbound on South Third Street in a gray Nissan Maxima, police say.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.