MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in South Memphis on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Around 12:11 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call in the 700 Block of Orange Avenue where one man was found shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MPD says there is no suspect information at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.