MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in South Memphis Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say at 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the shooting near the intersection of South Lauderdale Street and East Georgia Avenue.

The victim was located and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD says there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.