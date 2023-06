Police crime scene in a urban street with warning police cordon tape

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in Soulsville Saturday night.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of South Parkway East just before 11 p.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No further information has been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.