MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been shot following a shooting in Somerville on Sunday morning.

According to Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, before 11:00 a.m., a shooting took place at the Westview Cove Apartments where two people were found shot.

Both individuals are in stable condition.

No suspect information has been reported at this time but FCSO and Somerville Police Department are investigating the incident.

If you know any information about this shooting, you are urged to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office at 901-465-3456.