MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is seriously injured following a shooting in Raleigh Wednesday afternoon.

Memphis Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Hidden Lake Drive at 3:45 p.m.

The victim was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle then by ambulance to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

According to police, the suspect wore a dark hoodie and fled the scene in a gold Chevy sedan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.