MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village Monday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of South Perkins Road at 6:39 p.m.

The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Police say he did not survive his injuries.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.