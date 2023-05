MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lamar Avenue Monday morning, causing them to shut part of the street down.

According to reports, one person was taken to Regional Medical Center as a result of the shooting. As of 5 a.m., officers have a large area of Lamar Avenue completely blocked off.

Once our crews arrived on the scene, we found that a car had crashed into a gate.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide updates as they become available.