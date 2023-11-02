MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in the hospital after being shot Thursday morning.
Memphis Police said they responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Macon Road at around 10:15 a.m.
A man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.
There is no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.