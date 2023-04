MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, and another person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the area of Ayers Street and Griffith Place at 5:42 p.m.

One male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The second male victim was taken to Regional One in a private vehicle. He is listed in non-critical condition.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

No further information has been released.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.