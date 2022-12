MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured in a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening.

Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Nicholas Street just before 7 p.m.

Police say the male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The known male suspect fled the scene.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.