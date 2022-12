MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is injured after a shooting in North Memphis Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue.

The male victim was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the known male suspect fled the scene in a green Mitsubishi SUV.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.