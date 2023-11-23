MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead, and one person is injured after a shooting in Hickory Hill Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened on Little Brooke Circle inside the Hickory Forest apartment complex.

Police say at 3:30 p.m., officers found two of the victims inside a Jeep in the 6200 block of Kingscrest Lane. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The third victim fled the scene on foot.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.