MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Hickory Hill Monday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the 3400 block of Kirby Parkway at around 4:15 a.m. A male was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

MPD says they have no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information is used to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.