MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.

Helena-West Helena Police said officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean at 9:24 a.m.

They found Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest.

Poole, who was still responsive, was airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis.

A person of interest has been identified by police, but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Helena-West Helena Police Department at (870) 572-3441.