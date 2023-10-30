MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women are injured after a shooting in front of a fire station in Hickory Hill on Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, around 4:39 p.m., officers responded to a fire station on Winchester Road regarding a shooting where two women were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the women was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. The other woman was taken to St. Francis in non-critical condition.

This is still an ongoing investigation, but police say the suspects were in a black Infiniti SUV.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.