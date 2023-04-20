MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man is dead after a shooting in Frayser on Wednesday night.
According to Memphis Police, at 11:16 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 3100 Block of Northgate St.
One man was pronounced dead on the scene and another man was taken into custody.
This is still an ongoing investigation.