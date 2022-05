MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured after a shooting in Fox Meadows on Wednesday night.

Police said the victim was shot in the 5400 block of Elmhurst Street.

He was taken to Baptist East by a private vehicle and was later airlifted to Regional One.

Police have not released any information on the victim’s current condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.