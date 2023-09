MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in East Memphis at a Kroger gas station across from Clark Tower left a man in critical condition on Tuesday morning.

(Photo by: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

According to the Memphis Police Department, at 8:42 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 751 Truse Parkway where one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

(Photo by: WREG’s Mike Suriani)

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. One woman is detained at this time, police say.

This is still an ongoing investigation.