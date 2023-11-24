MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now dead following a shooting in East Memphis on Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD says around 10:33 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of Willow Cove where a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male victim was then taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no reported suspect information available at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.