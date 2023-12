MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Cordova Saturday morning, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at Dexter Road and Chickering Lane at 10:45 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.