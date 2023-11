MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are severely injured after a shooting in Binghampton Saturday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the shooting at 2509 Summer Avenue just before 11 p.m.

A woman and a man were transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say that only the woman was shot. The man was suffering from a laceration.

A man has reportedly been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.